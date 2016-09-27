ALTOS DE FLORIDA, Colombia, Sept 27 (Thomson Reuters
Foundation) - T he ramshackle community of Altos de Florida and
others slums dotted across the windswept hills on the outskirts
of Bogota stretch to the horizon.
Here, hundreds of thousands of Colombians, who fled their
homes to escape a five-decade war, live in mostly informal
settlements struggling to scrape a living.
On Oct. 2, they will get a chance to approve or reject a
peace deal ending a conflict that has killed 200,000 people and
made millions more refugees in their own country.
Recent polls show the majority of Colombians will back the
peace deal, between the government and the rebel Revolutionary
Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), paving the way for 7,000 FARC
fighters to hand in their weapons and become a political party.
How Colombia addresses the needs of its millions of
displaced citizens will be a measure of the war-scarred nation's
ability to build lasting peace.
Isaac Valencia, who lives in a hilltop shack, said he plans
to vote in favour of the peace deal in next month's plebiscite.
"It's a chance to live in peace," said the 33-year-old, who
was driven from his home in the rainforest province of Choco by
violence as a boy.
"But peace isn't about reaching an agreement and then that's
it we now live in peace. No, peace is a strategy. And if the
state doesn't seek a strategy to improve the quality of life of
every Colombian, we will continue to live in the same
situation."
BASIC NEEDS UNMET
Like most slum residents, Valencia is more concerned about
his immediate future - whether he will secure land tenure and
have access to water, proper sanitation and decent housing.
"It's difficult here without work and not knowing if
tomorrow you will be kicked out onto the street when someone
claiming to be the landowner turns up," Valencia said.
He sought refuge in Bogota almost a decade ago and - like
most displaced residents living here - lacks a formal title to
either his land or property.
Saving money earned from construction work, in 2008 Valencia
paid $1,000 to purchase a document for a small plot of land on
which he built his home using pieces of wood and scrap metal.
But the document does not officially recognise Valencia as a
property owner.
"When you have a home that's yours, you have peace knowing
that tomorrow someone isn't going to turn up and tell you to
leave," Valencia said.
Experts say sorting out unclear land tenure and awarding
land titles in urban areas is a pre-requisite for building
lasting peace.
The majority of the displaced population lives in urban
areas, said Martin Gottwald, acting head of the U.N. refugee
agency office in Colombia.
"While the peace agreement mostly focuses on rural areas,
these people also require support, particularly regarding the
legalisation of the informal settlements where many of them
live," he said.
Local government authorities say they are pushing ahead with
plans to give people in Bogota's slums formal property deeds.
But red tape, delays in resolving land disputes and a lack
of a proper land registry system are hampering progress, land
experts say.
LAND REFORM
While the peace accord includes plans to promote rural
development by giving farmers credit and creating a land bank
through which farmland would be redistributed, almost no
reference is made to urban land rights.
"The land rights of people who have been displaced and are
living in urban areas aren't mentioned in this accord," said
Daniel Paez, head of the Urban and Regional Sustainability
Studies group at Colombia's Los Andes university.
"One of the reasons why urban land rights aren't mentioned
is because the political capital of the FARC is rural and not
urban. It has been a territorial conflict in rural areas."
Further down the hill along unpaved paths, Alba Lucia Ortiz,
who was driven from her home because of guerrilla violence in
2007, laments the life and land she once had.
"We used to live well. Our 120-hectare farm had cacao and
fruit trees and pack mules. We had to leave everything behind. I
don't know what happened to my farm," Ortiz, 58, said.
She now works in a cafe washing dishes and rents a flimsy
shack whose roof is made from scraps of corrugated metal held
down by bricks.
Ortiz says she will vote in favour of the peace deal,
despite doubts about FARC handing in their weapons. But she
wonders if displaced families in cities, like hers, will reap
the rewards peace could bring.
"I'd ask the government to also look at the needs we have
here," Ortiz said.
"The biggest need I have is housing. It's my dream to have a
small plot of land here. I'd build my house and live there until
the rest of my days."
Another challenge is getting water. With no sewage systems
and access to water, slum residents have to pay for expensive
water that is delivered by truck about once a month.
"It's like begging for a drop of water," Ortiz said.
As peace nears, the government hopes more displaced farmers
will be encouraged to return to their lands.
Under a land restitution programme started by the government
in 2011, about 200,000 hectares of stolen or abandoned land has
been handed back, benefiting about 23,000 Colombians.
Yet, despite national efforts to restore land ownership,
many displaced families living in Colombia's cities do not want
to return home.
Some say they do not feel safe returning home and do not
want to confront painful memories of the past, while others say
there are no jobs in rural areas and are reluctant to return to
the countryside only to have to rebuild their lives once again.
"I don't want to go back. If I go back I won't find my farm
as it once was. I wouldn't be the same," Ortiz said.
(Reporting by Anastasia Moloney, editing by Paola Totaro and
Katie Nguyen.; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org)