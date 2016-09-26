(Updates with additional comments.)
CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA, Sept 26 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry said on Monday the United States is not yet
ready to remove Colombia's FARC rebel group from its list of
terrorist organizations, but will review the matter as a peace
accord with Colombia's government is implemented.
"We clearly are prepared to review and make judgments about
that as the facts come in," Kerry told reporters during a visit
to Cartagena, Colombia, for the signing of the peace agreement
between the government and the rebel group to end 52 years of
war.
Kerry said the process could move quickly, if the rebels
adhere to terms of the peace agreement.
"I think we'll know very quickly," he said. "... We're
deeply invested in success. We don't want to leave people on a
list, if they don't belong on a list."
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has asked the United
States to remove FARC from the terrorist list after two decades.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)