BOGOTA Colombian police have captured alleged Peruvian drug kingpin Gerson Aldair Galvez Calle, known by his alias 'Caracol,' Colombia's defense minister, Luis Carlos Villegas, said on Sunday.

Galvez Calle is considered a prolific drug trafficker by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Peruvian police, Villegas told journalists. He is also suspected of murder and association with armed groups.

The alleged trafficker was captured on Saturday in a restaurant in the Colombian city of Medellin and will be turned over to Peruvian authorities, who have a $150,000 reward for information leading to his capture, Villegas added.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Alan Crosby)