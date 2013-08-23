SANTIAGO Aug 23 Colombia isn't worried about
its weaker peso currency, and welcomes the recent depreciation,
finance minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Friday.
"We are not at all worried about the depreciation of the
currency. We are not looking at measures to counteract it," said
Cardenas, who is in Chile for a meeting of finance ministers in
the Pacific Alliance bloc.
Colombia's monetary authority has been buying dollars on the
spot market for months in a bid to weaken the peso and ease
problems for sectors like manufacturing, which struggles to
compete with cheap imports, and exporters, which face high local
costs and low dollar earnings.