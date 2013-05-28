BOGOTA May 28 Colombia's peso weakened 1.03
percent in afternoon trade on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar rallied
following strong economic data, and uncertainty mounted over
whether the central bank will renew its dollar purchasing
program.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas has called the stronger
peso "the mother of all problems" because it eats into the
revenues of exporters and manufacturers.
The U.S. dollar rallied against the euro and yen on Tuesday
after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data boosted
expectations the Federal Reserve could reduce the pace of its
bond purchases in coming months.
Traders in Colombia said uncertainty on whether the central
bank board of directors will extend its dollar purchasing
program contributed to the weaker peso. The bank will decide on
Friday whether to continue buying $750 million dollar a month in
the local currency market.
The Colombian peso traded at 1,898.03 on Tuesday
afternoon, its weakest mark since January, 3 2012.
The peso strengthened around 9 percent in 2012, where as
intervention from the central bank and the government has
weakened the peso about 6 percent so far this year.