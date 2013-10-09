WASHINGTON Oct 9 Colombia's Finance Minister
Mauricio Cardenas said on Wednesday he would be comfortable with
an exchange rate of between 1,900 and 1,950 Colombian pesos per
U.S. dollar and that domestic and international conditions allow
for that range.
"We have said that an exchange rate of between 1,900 and
1,950 pesos per dollar is a rate that generates calm in terms of
an equilibrium," Cardenas told reporters at a news conference
following a meeting of finance ministers of the Americas.
"We believe that the conditions are there, both in the
international environment as well as in the Colombian monetary
and exchange rate policy so that the currency is within that
range," he said.