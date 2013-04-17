BOGOTA, April 17 Colombia's Central Bank chief Jose Dario Uribe on Wednesday said there are "objective reasons" why the country's peso currency should ease against the dollar.

Economists say a firmer peso cuts into the peso revenues of exporters and causes problems for manufacturers who struggle to compete with cheaper imports.

Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas has previously called the stronger peso "the mother of all problems". (Reporting by Eduardo Garcia Editing by W Simon)