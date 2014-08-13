BOGOTA Aug 13 Colombia's Bicentenario crude oil
pipeline has been shut down after being damaged in a bombing
that security officials blamed on leftist rebels, the latest of
regular explosions carried out by guerrillas on the country's
oil infrastructure.
The attack took place on Tuesday in Fortul, in the eastern
province of Arauca near the border with Venezuela, causing a
huge fire but no injuries or fatalities, a statement from the
operator said on Wednesday.
"The oil pipeline was ruptured, oil was spilled and there
was a fire," said the statement from Oleoducto Bicentenario,
which operates the pipeline on behalf of the consortium that
owns it, led by state-run Ecopetrol and Toronto-listed
Pacific Rubiales.
The 230-km (143 miles) pipeline has capacity to transport
110,000 barrels per day from the Eastern Plains to the Cano
Limon-Covenas pipeline.
The company did not estimate when the pipeline could reopen,
although repairs to frequent attacks on Colombia's oil
pipelines usually take place within a few days once the zone is
secured.
The pipeline runs through an area with a heavy presence of
rebels from the FARC, or Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces,
and its smaller counterpart, the ELN, or National Liberation
Army. The company did not specify which group was behind the
attack.
Colombia is Latin America's fourth-biggest oil producer with
output of nearly 1 million barrels per day. But the sector has
been hit by 67 attacks in the first half of the year, following
a total of 259 in 2013.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Peter Murphy)