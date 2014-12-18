BOGOTA Dec 17 The Trasandino pipeline in southern Colombia was suspended on Wednesday after a bomb attack by leftist guerrillas that caused a significant oil spill on the damaged stretch, state-owned oil company Ecopetrol said.

Exports of crude and production at fields that use the pipeline were not immediately affected by the attack, one of dozens the rebels carry out each year and have trimmed the Andean country crude output this year.

Army and police sources attributed the attack to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, which on Wednesday said they would declare an unlimited ceasefire from Saturday but with conditions that cast doubt on the plan.

The attack on the 190-mile (306-km) pipeline took place close to the port of Tumaco in Narino province on the Pacific coast. The duct has capacity to transport 85,000 barrels of oil a day from fields in Putumayo province to Tumaco.

Rebels attacked the pipelines of Latin America's fourth-biggest oil producer 136 times from January to November, versus 253 attacks in the same period of 2013, Defense Ministry data showed. Colombia produces around 1 million barrels of oil a day.