BOGOTA, Sept 9 Colombia's Cano Limon pipeline
has been halted for repairs, a source at state-run Ecopetrol
said on Wednesday, but production in the Cano Limon and
Caricare oil fields is normal.
Ecopetrol operates the 780 km (485 mile) pipeline, which has
the capacity to transport 220,000 barrels of crude per day from
the northeastern province of Arauca to the Caribbean coast, on
behalf of U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp.
"We are taking advantage of a halt because of an attack over
the weekend to repair other damage in the tubing," the source
told Reuters, referring to a bomb attack by leftist rebels, and
adding that the pipeline should be back online within the next
few hours.
"Production in the fields has not been affected."
Colombian rebel groups the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia (FARC) and National Liberation Army (ELN) have
intensified attacks on oil infrastructure in recent months,
bombing pipelines and trucks carrying crude oil.
A military source blamed the ELN for last weekend's attack.
Cano Limon and Caricare oil fields produce an average of
67,000 barrels a day.
