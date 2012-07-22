* Colombia oil production hit by rising attacks

* Pipelines attacked 67 times from January to June

BOGOTA, July 22 Colombia's largest rebel group has blown up a section of the 220,000-barrel-per-day-capacity Cano Limon-Covenas oil pipeline, Ecopetrol and the army said on Sunday, in the latest in a series of attacks on oil infrastructure.

Guerrillas in Latin America's fourth-largest oil producer have stepped up bombings this year, especially against the 480-mile (780-km) Cano Limon-Covenas line, which usually pumps around 80,000 bpd - about a third of its capacity.

There were 67 attacks on pipelines in the first half of the year, more than three times the number in the same period last year, according to Defense Ministry data.

The assault by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the FARC, happened on Saturday in the north of Boyaca province and spilled crude oil into a nearby river, the military and the company said.

On Friday, in Orito municipality of the southern Putumayo province, rebels destroyed lines connecting an Ecopetrol oil field to a pipeline in the region.

Latin America's longest running insurgency is at its weakest in decades, but rebels still attack pipelines in remote areas, cutting into production goals and keeping the government from reaching its target of 1 million bpd.

Increased attacks caused Colombia's oil production to fall in May and June. Last month output dropped 0.2 percent from May to an average of 934,000 bpd.

Earlier in July, guerrillas killed five oil contractors for the Ecopetrol in Putumayo where rebels also carry out sporadic bombings of the pipeline there. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; writing by Jack Kimball; editing by Mohammad Zargham)