* Colombia oil production hit by rising attacks
* Pipelines attacked 67 times from January to June
BOGOTA, July 22 Colombia's largest rebel group
has blown up a section of the 220,000-barrel-per-day-capacity
Cano Limon-Covenas oil pipeline, Ecopetrol and the army said on
Sunday, in the latest in a series of attacks on oil
infrastructure.
Guerrillas in Latin America's fourth-largest oil producer
have stepped up bombings this year, especially against the
480-mile (780-km) Cano Limon-Covenas line, which usually pumps
around 80,000 bpd - about a third of its capacity.
There were 67 attacks on pipelines in the first half of the
year, more than three times the number in the same period last
year, according to Defense Ministry data.
The assault by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia,
known as the FARC, happened on Saturday in the north of Boyaca
province and spilled crude oil into a nearby river, the military
and the company said.
On Friday, in Orito municipality of the southern Putumayo
province, rebels destroyed lines connecting an Ecopetrol oil
field to a pipeline in the region.
Latin America's longest running insurgency is at its weakest
in decades, but rebels still attack pipelines in remote areas,
cutting into production goals and keeping the government from
reaching its target of 1 million bpd.
Increased attacks caused Colombia's oil production to fall
in May and June. Last month output dropped 0.2 percent from May
to an average of 934,000 bpd.
Earlier in July, guerrillas killed five oil contractors for
the Ecopetrol in Putumayo where rebels also carry out sporadic
bombings of the pipeline there.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; writing by Jack Kimball;
editing by Mohammad Zargham)