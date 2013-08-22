BOGOTA Aug 22 A protest by thousands of
Colombian farmers and truckers, which has blocked roads
nationwide and become increasingly violent, has been infiltrated
by Marxist FARC rebels, Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzon said
on Thursday.
Clashes between police and agricultural workers became
violent this week as authorities sought to remove dozens of
roadblocks that have snarled travel on Colombia's highways and
prevented produce getting to market.
Rocks and explosives were thrown as police launched teargas
to clear protesters that Pinzon said have been mobilized in some
areas by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.
The demonstrations, which began on Monday, are the second
wave of so-called national strikes against President Juan Manuel
Santos' agriculture and economic policies which farmers say
leave them unable to make any profit.
Much of the violence took place in central Boyaca province,
a key farming area, as well as southwestern Cauca.
"Everyone knows that the terrorist FARC end up infiltrating
these kinds of protests and cause disorder," Pinzon told
reporters in Bogota.
"There are sectors that infiltrate these situations because,
let's be frank, potato farmers, valuable people, workers, are
not really prepared to use explosives against the police or burn
cars; there has to be evil minds behind that."
Potato, corn and milk producers complain that free trade
agreements with Europe and the United States have made it
difficult to compete with cheap imports.
Some coffee growers have joined the protests, seeking more
effort by the government to weaken the currency. They also want
help to pay for fertilizers and other farming chemicals.
The FARC, which began as an agrarian struggle against rural
inequality in 1964, on Monday issued a statement of support for
the protest.
Pinzon's accusation against the FARC comes as the rebel
group seeks to raise its influence in rural areas while it
negotiates with the government on a peace deal to end its
insurgency.
The two sides are currently discussing the rebels' inclusion
in the political system if peace is achieved after reaching
partial accord on agricultural reform.
