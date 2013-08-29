* President seeks dialogue to end protest, cuts tariffs
* Finance minister says cannot meet all demands
* Farmers object to free trade policies
BOGOTA, Aug 29 Thousands of Colombian farmers
will march through the streets of Bogota on Thursday, converging
on the capital after 11 days of increasingly violent protests
around the country against agricultural and trade policies they
say have left them impoverished.
President Juan Manuel Santos, who has been unable to end the
so-called national strike that has united potato growers and
milk producers with teachers and health workers, acknowledged
agriculture is in crisis but called for peaceful dissent while
talks about possible solutions are going on.
"The farm sector has been abandoned," the center-right
president said in a televised address early on Thursday. "The
protests are valid ... but via dialogue we will resolve the
problems. ... We are in a storm but we will persevere."
The labor disputes, in which farmers have blocked roads to
snarl transportation into cities, pile pressure on Santos just
three months before he must decide whether to run for a second
term. At the same time, the government's tough peace
negotiations with Marxist FARC rebels are creating their own
contentious national debate.
Santos said he will lift import duties on 23 products
including some fertilizers and pesticides to help lower crop
production costs and is working to find more permanent solutions
for the farm sector's problems.
Clashes between police and protesters over removal of the
barricades resulted in at least one death and scores of injuries
and arrests.
Looting was reported in several towns and blocked roads have
prevented food getting to market, raising prices for consumers.
Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzon has accused the FARC rebels
of infiltrating the protests and seeking to rope peaceful
farmers into their struggle against the government.
"Please, let's not fall into the hands of the violent," said
Santos. "Do not allow them to gain strength from these protests
because it will distort the entire meaning of the demonstration
and it leads to unnecessary confrontations that have led to
deaths."
SECOND WAVE
The already grueling life of farming families has become
even harder in recent years since income from harvests has
failed to cover costs of fertilizers and transportation.
Potato, corn and milk producers complain that free trade
agreements with Europe and the United States have made it
almost impossible to compete with cheaper imports. Droughts
followed by unusually heavy rains have also made farming
conditions difficult over the past several years.
The demonstrations, which began on Aug. 19, are the second
wave of national strikes this year against agricultural and
economic policies which farmers say leave them unable to make
any profit.
Even though Santos has made improving the conditions of the
poor and cutting the jobless rate a priority, difficulties for
farmers are unlikely to change in the coming months.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said it would be
impossible to meet all demands from the different protest
groups.
"The country is on the right track and the economy is an
example worldwide," he said on local radio. "But if you add up
everything they want there's no way to give them it all. They
are seeking significant resources. There isn't enough money to
cover the demands of all the sectors."
