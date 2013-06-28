BRIEF-Numis says H1 income to be moderately lower in 2017 vs 2016
* Steady rise in UK equity markets has been helpful to our equities revenues
BOGOTA, June 28 Colombia's central bank board took its decision to hold the key interest rate at 3.25 percent unanimously, its chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Friday. (Reporting by Bogota bureau)
* Steady rise in UK equity markets has been helpful to our equities revenues
* Says it sold Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen as planned on Jan. 26
MILAN, March 31 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets