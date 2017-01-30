BOGOTA Jan 30 Surprise interest rate decisions
over the last two months by Colombia's central bank and the
expected appointment of two new board members next month
triggered market uncertainty on Monday, sending local debt
yields higher as investors fret about monetary policy.
In a tight vote on Friday, the seven-member central bank
board held the lending rate at 7.5 percent, though most analysts
and fund managers had expected a cut.
A month earlier, the board also made an unexpected move,
voting narrowly to cut borrowing costs for the first time in
four years. Most analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the
interest rate to be held.
Investors reacted early on Monday, sending yields on the
benchmark local Treasury bond maturing in July 2024 up to 6.68
from 6.56 on Friday.
"This complicates investor decisions as far as what is
coming," said Banco de Bogota's Camilo Perez. "The short part of
the yield curve is certainly going to be pushed upward and there
will be some price effects not expected a few days ago."
The central bank's surprise decisions come amid uncertainty
over two new board members who President Juan Manuel Santos will
appoint in the coming weeks.
Though the board is independent analysts wonder if new
members could sway decisions toward Santos's desire for cuts.
New bank chief Juan Jose Echavarria, who took office last
month, said on Friday that while the board agrees interest rates
need to come down to stimulate economic growth, policymakers are
divided over how quickly cuts should come.
He said the hurdle to cutting is a still-high inflation,
which threatens to miss its 2-4 percent target range for a third
year.
Following Echavarria's comments analysts began to predict a
much shorter cutting cycle.
"The degree of division on the board, coupled with the lack
of clear communications - reflected in two policy surprises in a
row - and the fact two new members will join soon, make it
difficult to forecast the policy path," Mario Castro, New
York-based strategist for Nomura Latin America, said in a note.
Fewer rate cuts could play against a recovery in the
economy, which is expected to grow 2 percent this year, close to
the 1.8 percent expected for 2016.
"What's important is that the economic recovery is not
taking place and I think that crucial (bank) meetings to inject
stimulus are being missed," said Andres Abadia, senior economist
at Pantheon Macroeconomics in London.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Helen Murphy and
Diane Craft)