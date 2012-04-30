BOGOTA, April 30 Colombia's central bank plans to extend its dollar purchase plan until November, central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Monday.

Colombia's commercial credit growth is slowing, Uribe also said during a press conference following the decision by Colombia's central bank to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25 percent.

All 30 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll expected the central bank to keep rates on hold for a second straight month.