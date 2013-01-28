BRIEF-Pax Anlage decides to submit request for delisting
* DECIDES TO SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR DELISTING OF PAX ANLAGE SHARES
BOGOTA Jan 28 Economic models suggest that Colombia's peso currency should be around 8 percent weaker than the current rate to be at "equilibrium", Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Monday.
The peso closed at 1,779.75 versus the U.S. dollar on Monday.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball)
* DECIDES TO SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR DELISTING OF PAX ANLAGE SHARES
* Says it won bid of dynamic password lock project of China Everbright Bank