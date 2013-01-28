BRIEF-Pax Anlage decides to submit request for delisting
* DECIDES TO SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR DELISTING OF PAX ANLAGE SHARES
BOGOTA Jan 28 Colombia's central bank raised the amount of dollars it purchases daily to at least $30 million between February and May.
The monetary authority said that it expected economic growth this year between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent with an expansion of 4 percent being most likely.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball)
* DECIDES TO SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR DELISTING OF PAX ANLAGE SHARES
* Says it won bid of dynamic password lock project of China Everbright Bank