BRIEF-Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust says LMIR Trust entered into share purchase agreements
* LMIR Trust entered share purchase agreements to acquire entire issued share capital of PT Mitra Anda Sukses Bersama
BOGOTA, Sept 28 Colombia's central bank said on Friday that it would buy at least $3 billion in the foreign exchange market via auctions from Oct. 1 through March 29, 2013 to take pressure off the peso currency.
The government also plans to purchase at least $500 million in the rest of 2012, said Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas.
The central bank decision to keep interest rates steady was made by the majority of the seven-member board.
* LMIR Trust entered share purchase agreements to acquire entire issued share capital of PT Mitra Anda Sukses Bersama
June 5 Shanghai Xinmei Real Estate Co Ltd * Says share to resume trading on June 6 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qXjQxv Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)