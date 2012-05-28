UPDATE 1-ECB to keep taps open as economic outlook uncertain
* Seen dropping reference to downside risks (Updates with fresh quote, prices, Italian banks)
BOGOTA May 28 Colombia's central bank held borrowing costs steady at 5.25 percent for a third straight month on Monday, bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said.
The bank's decision matched a forecast in a Reuters poll last week, in which all but one of 27 economists surveyed said they expected policymakers not to raise the benchmark interest rate. (Writing by Eduardo Garcia)
LONDON, June 8 Euro zone government bonds lost some of their allure on Thursday as talk of the Bank of Japan's exit from unprecedented monetary easing set the stage for similar signals from the European Central Bank.