BRIEF-Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust says LMIR Trust entered into share purchase agreements
* LMIR Trust entered share purchase agreements to acquire entire issued share capital of PT Mitra Anda Sukses Bersama
BOGOTA, Sept 28 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady on Friday as expected after above forecast second quarter growth gave the authority room to pause rate cuts.
Faster growth in Latin America's fourth-biggest economy led the bank to keep its overnight lending rate at 4.75 percent after two straight cuts to protect Colombia from a slide in overseas demand.
June 5 Shanghai Xinmei Real Estate Co Ltd * Says share to resume trading on June 6 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qXjQxv Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)