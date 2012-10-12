BRIEF-Sealand Securities to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
BOGOTA Oct 12 Some Colombian central bank board members w anted to slash the benchmark interest rate at the last meeting to protect the economy from fallout from the global economic slowdown, according to minutes published on Friday.
On Sept. 28, the majority of the seven-member board voted to keep the overnight lending rate steady at 4.75 percent after two consecutive months of cuts. (Reporting by Jack Kimball)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)