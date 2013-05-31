US STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors seek fresh catalysts
May 31 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday, pressured by weak oil prices, with investors looking for fresh catalysts to trade on.
BOGOTA May 31 Colombia's central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe on Friday said he thought it was prudent to increase the country's foreign reserves as its economy is growing.
The comment came as Uribe announced that the central bank has decided to extend its dollar purchasing program until September in a bid to weaken the peso currency.
May 31 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday, pressured by weak oil prices, with investors looking for fresh catalysts to trade on.
CAIRO, May 31 Foreign investment in Egyptian government securities rose 13 percent in the past week to hit 136 billion Egyptian pounds ($7.53 billion), the head of public debt at Egypt's Finance Ministry, Sami Khallaf, said on Wednesday.