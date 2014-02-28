BRIEF-Longitech Smart Energy says unit entered into agreement
* Unit entered into first agreement & second agreement with Lightway Power, Fountain Crest
BOGOTA Feb 28 The decision of Colombia's central bank to hold its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent on Friday was reached unanimously by its board, said director Jose Dario Uribe. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Peter Murphy)
* Unit entered into first agreement & second agreement with Lightway Power, Fountain Crest
* Chan Yuk Sang has been appointed as executive director of company