BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
BOGOTA Jan 29 Colombia's central bank increased the benchmark interest rate a quarter point on Friday as policymakers try to rein in inflation that is already well above the bank's target range.
The seven-member board decided to boost the lending rate to 6 percent, meeting the forecast of all 27 analysts in a Reuters survey this week. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: