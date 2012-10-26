(Adds central bank comment, details)

BOGOTA Oct 26 Colombia's central bank on Friday kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.75 percent, as expected, given a mixed picture for domestic growth and the global economy.

The majority decision by policymakers followed a likely slowdown in Latin America's No. 4 economy in the third quarter on weaker retail sales, industrial output and exports.

The bank said the economy continues to be supported by robust consumer confidence, the availability of internal and external financing and foreign direct investment

Even with lower global demand, prices remain high for key Colombian commodity exports like oil, the bank added.

"Despite signs of slowdown, expansion will continue in the coming quarters driven by domestic demand. A healthy financial system, the confidence of households and a dynamic labor market will continue to support growth in consumption," the bank said in a statement following its decision.

In a Reuters survey on Monday, 16 of 22 economists expected the central bank to maintain the overnight lending rate for the second consecutive month. The remaining six analysts saw a 25 basis-point cut.

The bank said on Friday inflation expectations remain near the midpoint of its 2-4 percent target range. It saw economic growth at between three and five percent in 2012, and at similar levels next year.

At the bank's September meeting, the majority of the seven-member board voted to hold borrowing costs steady while a minority wanted to cut the rate to protect the economy from the global slowdown.

In the region, other major economies such as Mexico and Chile have held also rates steady since early this year as they gauge fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.