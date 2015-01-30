BOGOTA Jan 30 Colombia's central bank will
likely keep its key lending rate unchanged for a fifth straight
month on Friday, in an effort to bolster slowing economic growth
amid plunging oil revenue and a mounting crisis in Europe.
The seven-member board is expected to leave the benchmark
interest rate at 4.5 percent, according to all 25 analysts
polled by Reuters. Board members voted unanimously in December
to keep rates unchanged.
The vote comes as world economies grapple with a slump in
prices for crude, Colombia's biggest export and source of
foreign exchange, creating fiscal worries for the Andean country
as royalties and tax earnings take a hit.
"We think that this rate still stimulates the economy"
Angela Gonzalez, analyst at Banco de Bogota.
Still, the bank may revise down its economic growth
projections for 2014 as well as 2015, analysts said. GDP
estimates currently stand at 5 percent for last year and 4.3
percent for 2015.
Fourth quarter and full year economic expansion data is due
in March.
The board may also address how the election in Greece of
leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras could impact the European
Union and eventually Latin America and Colombia.
At December's meeting, central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe
said lower-than-expected third-quarter economic growth of 4.2
percent would mean slightly slower expansion for 2014, at a bit
below 5 percent.
"In terms of GDP, we're anticipating much more dovish
language and the bank will probably adjust the growth path
downward for this year," Gonzalez said.
In a Reuters poll this week, 48 percent of analysts said
they expect at least one cut to the interest rate before the end
of the year, compared with just 14 percent in last month's
survey.
The lending rate was raised 125 basis points during a
five-month period last year after faster-than-expected
first-quarter growth raised concerns about inflation.
Analysts have predicted inflation of 3.3 percent for this
year, near the mid-point of the bank's 2 to 4 percent target
range. Annual inflation in 2014 was 3.66 percent.
The peso has depreciated by almost 20 percent in the last
year, pushing up inflation as imports become costlier, which may
have the fringe benefit of boosting Colombian manufacturing.
"This will stimulate national production," Finance Minister
Mauricio Cardenas who represents the government on the board,
said on Thursday.
