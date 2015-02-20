BOGOTA Feb 20 Colombia's central bank kept its
key lending rate unchanged at 4.5 percent for a sixth straight
month on Friday, as economic growth slows in the face of
depressed oil prices.
The following is a Reuters translation of the bank's
statement accompanying the decision:
The board of the central bank decided at its meeting today to
keep interest rates at 4.5 percent. In this decision, the board
took into account mainly the following factors:
In the international context, while economic growth in the
United States shows strength and some signs of being
self-sustaining, the Eurozone and Japan remain weak. Some of the
major emerging economies are growing less than before and will
continue to do so at historically low rates. The average growth
of Colombia's trading partners will be low, but probably higher
than a year ago.
Trade terms in Colombia decreased significantly in late
2014. In recent weeks, oil prices and several commodities which
Colombia exports and imports have ceased their fall. Some of the
decline in the terms of trade will be permanent and will be
reflected in lower national income.
In February the risk premiums of Colombia and several
countries in the region declined but remained at levels higher
than the average recorded in 2014. So far this year, the
information on the exchange rate shows that capital inflows,
both direct and portfolio investment, remain dynamic.
New information for the fourth quarter of 2014 suggests that
domestic demand remained dynamic and net exports have diminished
more than expected. With this information, the economic growth
forecast for 2014 of 4.5 percent to 5 percent, with 4.8 percent
as more probable figure, was maintained.
For 2015 the bank's technical team projects growth between 2
percent and 4 percent, with 3.6 percent the most likely figure.
This projection incorporates the effect of lower oil prices.
As a result of the sharp fall in oil export revenues and
buoyant domestic demand, the deficit in the current account of
the balance of payments has widened. During the first three
quarters of 2014, it amounted to 4.6 percent of GDP, up from 3.3
percent of GDP in the same period of 2013. The evolution of
exports and imports during the fourth quarter of 2014 points to
a further widening of the deficit.
In January inflation rose and stood at 3.82 percent, higher
than projected by the bank's technical team and the market. The
acceleration in inflation is mainly explained by the higher rate
of increase in food prices. The average in core inflation
measures has increased for four months and reached 3.22 percent.
Analysts' inflation expectations for one and two years from
now have decreased and are situated close to 3 percent. Those
inferred from public bonds with longer maturities also declined
and were situated in the upper half of the target range.
It is expected that the depreciation of the peso will
continue its partial and temporary pass-through toward the
variation of the tradable component of the Consumer Price Index,
without significant effects on inflation expectations. The
higher level of exchange rate represents a stimulus for exports
and sectors competing with imports, and helps to moderate the
negative impact of oil prices on the country's fiscal and
external accounts.
In summary, in late 2014 domestic demand was dynamic in a
context close to the full utilization of productive capacity. In
February inflation and inflation expectations were situated
slightly above 3 percent. This occurs in an environment of
declining terms of trade and uncertainty about their future
development and impact on aggregate demand. Assessing the
balance of risks, the board considered it appropriate to
maintain the benchmark interest rate unchanged.
The board will continue to carefully monitor the behavior
and projections of economic activity and inflation in the
country, asset markets and the international situation. We
further reiterate that monetary policy will depend on the
information available.
