BOGOTA Dec 18 Colombia's central bank may raise
its benchmark lending rate a quarter point on Friday to put the
brakes on accelerating inflation and bolster credibility with
investors who feel it should have acted sooner.
The seven-member policy board is likely to increase
borrowing costs to 5.75 percent, after raising rates a
percentage point over the last three meetings.
The bank has sought to play catch up on stemming inflation
which has risen well above its 2-4 percent target range since
February. The market has raised concerns policymakers should
have begun tightening in May, and the minutes of the last
meeting showed concern for its credibility.
"The bank has been behind the curve and so has to keep
raising rates to manage expectations in the medium and long
term," said Andres Abadia, senior international economist with
Pantheon Macroeconomics in London.
"A rise in Colombia's interest rates will help cushion the
tension, but not eliminate it. It's necessary, not only for what
the Fed does, but also for the spike in inflation."
The U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate increase could pull
investment away from Colombia. Higher borrowing costs locally
could soften that, while at the same time further weaken the
currency and stimulate inflation.
Still, better-than-expected growth in the third quarter has
provided room for policymakers to continue tackling consumer
prices - sent higher by a hefty weakening of the currency and
dry weather. Inflation in November was 6.39 percent.
The peso currency has devalued 35.6 percent over the last 12
months.
Some analysts see inflation hitting 7 percent next year,
before coming down to end 2016 at about 4 percent.
Given that, some economists see the possibility of a half
point increase on Friday. At the last meeting some of the board
called for an increase of 50 basis points.
A Reuters poll published on Monday showed 24 of 29 analysts
surveyed expected the bank to lift the rate 25 basis points.
Another three saw the interest rate being pushed up 50 basis
points. Two forecast the bank holding the rate at 5.5 percent.
Latin America's fourth-largest economy is facing a growth
slowdown that has led the government to reduce expansion
projections to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent for this year and
next. The bank expects growth at about 3 percent both years,
down from 4.6 percent last year.
A drop in oil prices has hurt the government's spending
plans. Crude oil is Colombia's biggest export and leading source
of foreign currency.
