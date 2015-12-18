(Adds central bank, analyst comment, detail)
BOGOTA Dec 18 Colombia's central bank raised
its benchmark lending rate a quarter point on Friday to put the
brakes on accelerating inflation and bolster credibility with
investors who feel it should have acted sooner.
The seven-member board decided by majority to boost the
lending rate to 5.75 percent, meeting the forecast of 24 of 29
analysts in a Reuters survey this week.
The bank has sought to play catch up on stemming inflation
which has risen well above its 2 percent to 4 percent target
range since February. The market has raised concerns
policymakers should have begun tightening in May, and the
minutes of the last meeting showed concern for its credibility.
"Higher than expected increases in food prices and
additional increases in the exchange rate, related largely to
the fall in oil prices exert new pressures on inflation," the
bank statement said.
"At the same time, inflation expectations remain high and
the risk of a slowdown in domestic demand, beyond what's
consistent with the decline of national income, has slowed."
Some analysts see inflation hitting 7 percent next year,
before coming down to end 2016 at about 4 percent.
Latin America's fourth-largest economy is also facing a
slowdown in economic growth that has led the government to
reduce expansion projections to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent for
this year and next. The bank expects growth at about 3 percent
both years, down from 4.6 percent last year.
A drop in oil prices has hurt the government's spending
plans. Crude oil is Colombia's biggest export and leading source
of foreign currency.
But better-than-expected growth in the third quarter
provided room for policymakers to continue tackling consumer
prices. Inflation in November was 6.39 percent.
"The bank has been behind the curve and so has to keep
raising rates to manage expectations in the medium and long
term," said Andres Abadia, senior international economist with
Pantheon Macroeconomics in London.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate increase also could
pull investment away from Colombia. Higher borrowing costs
locally could soften that, analysts say.
"With the start of a gradual monetary tightening in the
U.S., the country risk premium was increased and the peso
continued to depreciate against the dollar," the bank said.
The peso currency has fallen 35.6 percent against the dollar
over the last 12 months.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra; Editin gby Tom
Brown)