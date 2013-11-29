* Next year's inflation target kept at 2-4 pct
* Third quarter GDP key to next rate decision
* Economists see rate increase in first half of 2014
By Helen Murphy and Peter Murphy
BOGOTA, Nov 29 Colombia's central bank held its
benchmark lending rate steady as expected for an eighth straight
month on Friday in a move to bolster economic growth in the
absence of inflation concerns.
In a unanimous decision, the bank's policy-setting board
held the rate at 3.25 percent on signs domestic demand is being
supported by previous rate cuts and inflation expectations are
converging towards a long-term goal of 3 percent.
The bank cut 200 basis points between July and March to help
Latin America's fifth largest economy weather a slowdown in
global demand for key commodity exports like coal.
"Interest rates remain at levels that stimulate aggregate
spending in the economy," the bank said in the statement
accompanying its decision.
Cheaper credit helped push Colombia's second-quarter growth
higher than expected, leading the bank to hold off on further
easing. With rates at their lowest level in nearly three years,
policymakers are expected to wait for further signs of recovery
before considering higher borrowing costs.
"The third quarter growth number will be very, very
relevant," said Daniel Velandia, head of research at brokerage
Credicorp Capital in Bogota. GDP data is due on Dec. 19.
"The tone of the statement led us to believe the interest
rate would remain steady into the second quarter and not be
changed in the first" he said.
The bank said uncertainty remained "high" over when the U.S.
Federal Reserve would begin to normalize its monetary policy.
That, coupled with low inflation in Colombia, led economists
like Velandia to bet the key lending rate will stay pat for the
coming months.
Carlos Gustavo Cano, one of the seven board members, said
recently that borrowing costs should remain steady through at
least the middle of next year as prolonged low inflation prompts
concerns about installed capacity.
Central bank policymakers estimate expansion at around 4
percent this year, well below the 4.5 percent to 4.8 percent
considered potential. The economy grew 4.2 percent in 2012, far
less than the 6.6 percent expansion in 2011.
Policymakers on Friday maintained the inflation target for
2014 at the same 2 to 4 percent level set for this year with 3
percent the most desired level.
Benign consumer prices gave the bank room to stick to an
expansive interest rate during its penultimate meeting of the
year. Inflation remains below the mid-point of the 2 percent to
4 percent target range seen as ideal by the bank. In October,
annual inflation accelerated 1.84 percent.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy, Peter Murphy and Julia Cobb;
editing by Andrew Hay)