By Helen Murphy and Peter Murphy

BOGOTA, Nov 29 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark lending rate steady as expected for an eighth straight month on Friday in a move to bolster economic growth in the absence of inflation concerns.

In a unanimous decision, the bank's policy-setting board held the rate at 3.25 percent on signs domestic demand is being supported by previous rate cuts and inflation expectations are converging towards a long-term goal of 3 percent.

The bank cut 200 basis points between July and March to help Latin America's fifth largest economy weather a slowdown in global demand for key commodity exports like coal.

"Interest rates remain at levels that stimulate aggregate spending in the economy," the bank said in the statement accompanying its decision.

Cheaper credit helped push Colombia's second-quarter growth higher than expected, leading the bank to hold off on further easing. With rates at their lowest level in nearly three years, policymakers are expected to wait for further signs of recovery before considering higher borrowing costs.

"The third quarter growth number will be very, very relevant," said Daniel Velandia, head of research at brokerage Credicorp Capital in Bogota. GDP data is due on Dec. 19.

"The tone of the statement led us to believe the interest rate would remain steady into the second quarter and not be changed in the first" he said.

The bank said uncertainty remained "high" over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin to normalize its monetary policy. That, coupled with low inflation in Colombia, led economists like Velandia to bet the key lending rate will stay pat for the coming months.

Carlos Gustavo Cano, one of the seven board members, said recently that borrowing costs should remain steady through at least the middle of next year as prolonged low inflation prompts concerns about installed capacity.

Central bank policymakers estimate expansion at around 4 percent this year, well below the 4.5 percent to 4.8 percent considered potential. The economy grew 4.2 percent in 2012, far less than the 6.6 percent expansion in 2011.

Policymakers on Friday maintained the inflation target for 2014 at the same 2 to 4 percent level set for this year with 3 percent the most desired level.

Benign consumer prices gave the bank room to stick to an expansive interest rate during its penultimate meeting of the year. Inflation remains below the mid-point of the 2 percent to 4 percent target range seen as ideal by the bank. In October, annual inflation accelerated 1.84 percent. (Reporting by Helen Murphy, Peter Murphy and Julia Cobb; editing by Andrew Hay)