BOGOTA Nov 28 Colombia's central bank will
likely hold the key interest rate for a third straight month on
Friday, as on-target inflation allows policymakers to delay
further increases amid worry over a drop in global oil prices
and the impact on the economy.
The seven-member board will leave the lending rate at 4.5
percent, according to 15 of 16 analysts polled by Reuters. In
October it voted unanimously to hold borrowing costs.
The bank raised the interest rate 125 basis points between
April and August after faster-than-expected first quarter growth
raised questions about inflationary pressure. Economists had
expected the rate to end the year at 5 percent.
Although the bank forecasts economic growth of up to 5
percent this year - among the highest in the world - it says it
is worried about global oil prices and the negative effect
slowing growth in other countries could have on Colombia.
The United States' recovery comes as China, Europe and other
Latin American nations are easing, and trade terms could
deteriorate along with a drop in oil prices, policymakers said.
"To the extent there's this hit on oil that somehow ends up
impacting the economy, it will be difficult for the bank to
consider additional raises and considering decreases is not an
immediate scenario," said Munir Jalil, chief economist at
Citibank for Colombia, Venezuela and Ecuador.
"We expect the central bank to pause, not only for what
remains of the year, but for all of 2015."
Global prices for crude, Colombia's biggest export and
source of foreign exchange in the $380 billion economy, have
fallen more than a third since June, creating fiscal worries as
royalties and tax earnings decline.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas - who represents the
government on the bank's board - said the rate would probably
remain steady as growth nears potential. But policymakers may
bristle at the effect oil prices have on the current account
deficit, which has grown to 4.5 percent of gross domestic
product.
Crude prices may not lift for some time. The Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries decided on Thursday not to
reduce output, a move that could mean prices decline further.
With inflation near 3 percent, the mid-point of the bank's
2-4 percent target range, there is no hurry to slow consumer
spending and lending.
A tax bill to raise $24.5 billion, replace expiring duties
and make up for lost oil revenue passed an initial congressional
vote on Wednesday.
