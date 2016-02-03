BOGOTA Feb 3 Additional increases in Colombia's
benchmark interest rate are necessary to anchor inflation
expectations, central bank board member Carlos Gustavo Cano said
on Wednesday, as the country grapples with rising consumer
prices.
The bank raised its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 6
percent last month, the fifth consecutive monthly rate hike.
"In my opinion we haven't finished this phase of
adjustments, we need more adjustments, they are necessary,
inevitable," Cano said at a business conference in Bogota.
A majority of analysts expect the central bank will raise
its key lending rate until it reaches 6.5 percent in March.
Colombia's inflation rate was 6.77 percent in 2015, the
highest annual rate in the last seven years, and analysts expect
it to remain well above that figure for the first half of this
year.
Based on market polls and the central bank's technical
models, inflation is running above the bank's target range of 2
percent to 4 percent, Cano said.
