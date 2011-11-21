WHAT: Colombia central bank policy meeting

WHEN: Friday, November 25

OUTCOME: Bank seen raising key interest rate to 4.75 pct

REUTERS FORECAST:

The majority of 35 analysts polled by Reuters see the central bank raising rates at its policy meeting on Friday -- with 18 expecting a 25 basis point rise to 4.75 percent and two experts forecasting a hike of 50 basis points.

Fifteen analysts saw the monetary authority keeping rates steady at 4.5 percent due to global economic uncertainty.

The central bank has held its benchmark lending rate steady since August, citing concerns over turbulence in world financial markets and the possible impact on Colombia, Latin America's fifth-largest economy.

Last month, some central bank board members argued for a 25 basis point increase, according to minutes. [ID:nN1E7AA0U6] The bank had hiked rates six times in 2011 before pausing.

"We expect a rise of 25 basis points due to inflationary pressures, domestic dynamism and loan growth which although stable continues at high levels," said Diana Guiza, an analyst at local brokerage Corredores Asociados.

Central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said last week that inflation this year would "very probably" be under 4 percent and could be around 3.5 percent. The bank has an inflation target of between 2 percent and 4 percent. [ID:nN1E7AA0U6]

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos told Reuters that the central bank "has space to lower rates" in the event of a global recession but this would depend on domestic inflation. [ID:nL5E7ML24N]

Sixteen analysts expect the rate to end 2011 at 4.75 percent, another 11 saw it at 4.5 percent and seven at 5 percent. The majority of experts forecast a rate of 5.5 percent at the end of 2012.

MARKET IMPACT:

Colombia's TES bonds will likely react mildly to a rise of 25 basis points while they could increase if the bank hikes the rate more than expected. Yields may ease slightly if the bank maintains it. The peso currency will not likely react since experts do not expect any new currency measures.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Andrew Hay)