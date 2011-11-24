BOGOTA Nov 24 While Latin American nations are weighing interest rate cuts, Colombia's central bank may be the odd man out as the majority of the board is bullish on rate hikes, according to a Reuters poll. [ID:nN1E7AM12B]

Here are some details on the board members:

1) FINANCE MINISTER JUAN CARLOS ECHEVERRY is a U.S.- and Colombian-trained economist, respected by Wall Street as a technocrat and for his free market approach. The politically-savvy Echeverry was part of an economic team in charge of macroeconomic stabilization and fiscal readjustment following a late 1990s fiscal crisis, and has held senior positions in Colombia's planning department and central bank under previous administrations.

2) CENTRAL BANK GENERAL MANAGER JOSE DARIO URIBE is an economist and business manager who studied at the Colombian universities of Los Andes, Antioquia and EAFIT and also has a masters degree and a doctorate from Illinois University in the United States. Known by his friends as "J" for Jose, Uribe first joined the central bank in 1993 as a deputy director for economic studies, after which he was named technical director and finally director in 2005. Under bank regulations, Uribe is halfway through the maximum possible time he can be director.

3) CO-DIRECTOR CARLOS GUSTAVO CANO is a UK-, US- and Colombia-trained economist and former agriculture minister. Cano has been a co-director on the board since 2005. Cano is also the former president of Comunican S.A., the media group which owns the daily newspaper El Espectador.

4) CO-DIRECTOR JUAN JOSE ECHAVARRIA is an economist and engineer who received post-graduate degrees from Boston University and Oxford, and served as Colombia's deputy foreign trade minister. He has been a co-director at the bank since 2003. Prior to his tenure at the bank, Echavarria was a professor at some of Colombia's most prestigious universities as well as at Oxford. He has also worked for the Organization of American States as a trade consultant.

5) CO-DIRECTOR FERNANDO TENJO is an economist who received a masters and doctorate from the Institute of Social Studies in The Hague. He has served on the bank's board since 2001, and prior to that he worked at the Inter-American Development Bank. He was also at the government's planning department as national deputy director, and as an economics professor at the National University of Colombia.

6) CO-DIRECTOR JUAN PABLO ZARATE, although he is one of the bank board's newest members, joining in 2009, Zarate began his career at the bank in 1995 after graduating from the University of Los Andes with a degree in economics. After ascending to a directorship position at the bank, he served as deputy finance minister.

7) CO-DIRECTOR CESAR VALLEJO MEJIA originally studied philosophy at university, but later received a masters degree in economics, followed by a doctorate in Germany. A noted academic, Mejia has taught at several of Colombia's top universities, and was the rector of the Autonomous University of Manizales for a decade. He also served as deputy finance minister in the 1980s. Mejia's academic research has focused on regional development, decentralization and public policy.

- SOURCES: Colombian central bank, University of the Andes, Colombian embassies. ( Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb, editing by W Simon )