* Central bank board seen voting 5 vs 2 for rate hikes

* Finance minister and a codirector want steady rates-poll

* Global outlook to be main driver of monetary policy

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Nov 24 While Latin American nations are weighing interest rate cuts, Colombia's central bank may be the odd man out on Friday as the majority of the board is bullish on rate hikes, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Across the emerging market world, central banks have contemplated, and in some cases, cut interest rates to stimulate their economies and offset any slowdown in export demand that may be spawned by the global financial turmoil.

Colombia's central bank has kept its benchmark rate steady at 4.5 percent since August after six straight hikes to cool inflation. But, annual inflation -- the bank's top concern -- recently topped its 4 percent target ceiling [ID:nN1E7A404E].

A Reuters poll of 17 banks, financial bodies, brokerages and pension funds found that most believe the bulk of the board is leaning toward rate rises [ID:nN1E7AK0U4].

Minutes of the last board meeting on Oct. 28 disclosed that there were three divergent opinions - two in favor of hikes.

Experts believe that central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe and co-directors Fernando Tenjo and Juan Pablo Zarate are most likely to want hikes as they are closest to the school of thought favoring preventive policy tightening.

Juan Jose Echavarria and Cesar Vallejo are seen as more cautious on rate adjustments, and most likely undecided or in favor of conditional moves given backgrounds in research that align them with many analysts' moderate stance on hikes.

Technocratic Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry and Carlos Gustavo Cano with his previous experience in the private sector are the ones to take a wait-and-see approach to watch for fallout from global uncertainty, the poll found. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The argument last month by some board members for an increase was the main reason why many experts in a Reuters poll earlier this week think that the authority will up the rate 25 basis points on Friday to 4.75 percent. [ID:nN1E7AK0U4]

While industrialized nations have struggled to recover from the 2007-09 global financial crisis, Colombia's economy has continued to grow slightly above its historical averages.

The bank has narrowed its economic growth range for 2011 to 5 percent to 6 percent from a previous estimate of 4.5 percent to 6.5 percent, while it lowered expansion for 2012 to 4 percent to 6 percent from 4.5 percent to 6.5 percent.

With the economy growing strongly and inflation expectations rising, the monetary authority may feel less pressure about raising rates to reign in consumer prices and bring rates out of what the bank calls their historic lows.

But the main driver of monetary policy in coming months remains outside Colombia, experts say.

"Basically there's this division, this doubt within the board about balancing risks. That division will continue to exist because the global situation is not funny at all," said Diego Camacho, head of economic research at the brokerage Acciones de Colombia. ( Writing by Jack Kimball, editing by W Simon )