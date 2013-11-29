Fitch: Chinese Insurer Risks Are Rising Under New Framework
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 27 (Fitch) Some Chinese life insurers
are facing
rising and more concentrated risks as a result of their
increasing exposure to
long-term equity investments, which carry a relatively low
capital risk charge
under the country's new risk-based capital framework, says Fitch
Ratings.
Insurers' profitability is coming under pressure from low
interest rates, and
they have responded by shifting toward riskier as