BOGOTA Dec 11 Colombia's central bank board
agreed last month to "toughen" monetary policy going forward in
a bid to tackle a widening current account deficit and
inflationary pressure, though some wanted a bigger increase in
the benchmark lending rate, the minutes of the meeting showed on
Friday.
The bank on Nov. 27 increased the lending rate a quarter
point to 5.5 percent, adding to 75 basis points raised in the
previous two board meetings.
"All board members agree on the need to continue the
tightening of monetary policy, although there are differences
about the speed of the increases in the interest rate policy,"
the minutes showed.
The seven policymakers discussed the bank's credibility,
with some focusing concern on rising inflation and others on the
weakened economy. The bank has been criticized for not acting
sooner to stem rising inflation.
All members expressed concern about the current account
deficit, which Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas has described
as "unsustainable" at an estimated 6.2 percent this year.
Another quarter point increase in borrowing costs is
expected by economists at next week's meeting.
A drop in oil prices has hit Latin America's fourth-largest
economy, which is also struggling with an increase in inflation.
Crude oil is Colombia's biggest export and leading source of
foreign currency.
Twelve-month inflation reached 6.39 percent in November. The
measure has been above the high end of the central bank's 2
percent to 4 percent target range since February due to a
precipitous fall in the peso currency in the past year and
rising food prices as the El Niño weather phenomenon disrupts
agriculture.
"Monetary policy credibility could suffer more from future
supply shocks," the minutes said, pointing to inflationary
pressure resulting from the "imminent" increase in U.S. interest
rates that would further weaken the local peso currency and
lower oil prices.
The minutes clarified that the majority vote last month was
split among those calling for an increase of 25 basis points and
others wanting 50 basis points.
Colombia's economy grew 3.2 percent in the third quarter
from a year earlier, the government said on Thursday, a
better-than-expected figure that will give room to raise the
interest rate.
Cardenas, who represents the government on the bank's policy
board, on Friday said growth this year could reach 3.2 percent,
slightly under his official 3.3 percent estimate.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by
Andrew Hay)