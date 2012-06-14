* Govt hopes outlook will be raised this year
* Market pricing in expected change in outlook
* Colombia recouped investment grade status last year
By Carlos Vargas
BOGOTA, June 14 Standard & Poor's is unlikely to
revise Colombia's long-term sovereign credit rating outlook this
year, with any raise dependent on implementing key economic
reforms, its Latin America managing director said on Thursday.
After 10 years crawling back from junk bond status,
Colombia's strong economic performance and security advances
helped the Andean nation clinch three investment grade credit
ratings from major Wall Street agencies last year.
"I see it as difficult this year," Victor Herrera, S&P's
managing director Latin America, said on the sidelines of a
finance conference in Bogota, adding that an outlook improvement
was not off the table for this year.
"To the extent that the government may be able to
successfully approve its fiscal reform ... and the speed with
which those plans may be implemented, it could eventually
happen," Herrera said.
The government of President Juan Manuel Santos plans to
present tax and pension reforms to Congress in coming months,
and Moody's and Fitch have also said movement on the rating
would depend on the reforms.
Standard & Poor's was the first major agency to raise
Colombia to the bottom rung of investment grade last year, and
all three companies rank the country as stable.
An improvement to the outlook would be the first step to a
possible upgrade of the credit rating.
Latin America's No. 4 oil producer lost investment grade as
a result of a 1999 economic crisis.
Colombia's government hopes its outlook will be raised to
positive from stable this year, and the market has been pricing
in a move since visits from Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch
over the last month.
Colombian bonds' overall yield spread premium over U.S.
Treasuries - a gauge of investor risk perception - fell to 155
basis points on Thursday from 219.1 on June 1, according to the
J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Index Plus (EMBI+) index.
The cost of annually insuring Colombia's debt over five
years against default has fallen to 142.5 basis points from 165
at the beginning of June, according to Markit's pricing of
five-year credit default swaps.
Colombia has attracted billions of dollars in foreign direct
investment over the last decade boosting oil and coal output
after U.S. military aid helped security forces deal crippling
blows to leftist guerrillas and cocaine cartels.
The economic boom, however, has had its costs.
Colombian policymakers are concerned about continued credit
expansion as the middle class borrows heavily for big ticket
items, which could pressure consumer prices even though
inflation has remained relatively steady in recent months.
The peso is up nearly 8.1 percent so far this year, making
it the biggest gainer among the world's 36 most-traded
currencies, hurting export competitiveness while a drop in key
commodity prices may also eat into growth.
Herrera of Standard & Poor's said that advances in reforms
that allow Colombia to reduce fiscal deficits and government
debt could eventually lead to another ratings upgrade.
"At the moment the (reforms) are employed successfully and
that they contribute to strengthening fiscal revenues and a
possible debt reduction together with better external liquidity,
a better rating could eventually arrive," he said.