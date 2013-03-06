BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system amid improving asset quality and steady profitability
NEW YORK, March 6 Rating agency Fitch on Wednesday revised Colombia's outlook to positive, citing the country's increased resilience and favorable debt dynamics.
The agency affirmed Colombia's BBB-minus sovereign rating, the lowest on the investment grade ladder.
LONDON, June 1 British house prices fell for a third consecutive month in May for the first time since 2009, according to a survey on Thursday that underlines the housing market's slowdown since last year's Brexit vote.