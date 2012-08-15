* Revision seen as first step to possible credit upgrade

* Outlook change may bring in more capital in long-term

* S&P cites Santos's reforms for change

By Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, Aug 15 Standard & Poor's on Wednesday revised its outlook on Colombia's sovereign credit ratings to positive from stable, in what is seen as the first step to a possible upgrade of the Andean nation's credit.

After 10 years crawling back from junk bond status, Colombia's strong economic performance and security advances helped the country clinch three investment-grade credit ratings from major Wall Street agencies last year.

Standard & Poor's was the first major agency to raise Colombia to the bottom rung of investment grade and became the first on Wednesday to revise Colombia's outlook.

"A sustained improvement in the government's financial profile based on prudent fiscal policy could result in an upgrade," S&P said in a statement.

"We could revise our outlook on the ratings to stable if unexpectedly large fiscal deficits, and potentially lower long-term growth prospects, reverse the recent strengthening of the government's financial profile."

The agency affirmed its BBB-minus rating on Colombia's long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating.

Colombia, Latin America's No. 4 oil producer, lost investment-grade ranking as a result of a 1999 economic crisis.

Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said the government hoped for a credit upgrade next year.

"The most important consequence (of the outlook revision)... is that the interest rate we have to pay for our debt is less," he told journalists after the announcement.

"Less interest payments means that we have more free resources to invest. That is not just a promise."

Moody's Investors Service rates Colombia Baa3 with a stable outlook; Fitch rates Colombia BBB-minus with a stable outlook.

"The positive outlook reflects the growing possibility that effective implementation of fiscal policy following earlier fiscal reforms could improve the government's financial profile by reducing its debt and interest burdens," S&P said.

"A gradually declining debt burden, combined with continuity in key economic policies in coming years, could sustain GDP growth, strengthen the resilience of the Colombian economy, and reduce its vulnerability to external shocks, leading to a higher rating," it said.

President Juan Manuel Santos has pushed through a range of constitutional and other reforms, including a fiscal rule and a change to the way oil and mining revenues are distributed to tackle Colombia's stubborn fiscal deficits.

But two years after Santos took office, a bloody resurgence of left-wing guerrilla attacks and a botched judicial reform have cut into his once-commanding approval ratings, threatening plans for economic reforms.

Santos's support in Congress has softened, and he may have a weaker hand as he tries to push through key reforms like overhauls of the pension and tax systems.

Colombia has attracted billions of dollars in foreign direct investment over the last decade, boosting oil and coal output after U.S. military aid helped security forces deal crippling blows to leftist guerrillas and cocaine cartels.

Colombia, Latin America's fourth-largest economy, expanded 5.9 percent in 2011, the fastest pace in the past four years; the government expects expansion to slow this year to 4.5 percent.

"When they change the outlook to positive it's more likely that they'll eventually raise the rating," said Marisol Torres, an analyst at Helm Bank. "Long term, we'll likely see more capital inflows."