BOGOTA Colombia's Marxist FARC rebels have declared an indefinite unilateral ceasefire beginning on Dec. 20 which they have promised to end if they come under attack by government forces, the group said on its website on Wednesday.

"We have resolved to declare a unilateral ceasefire and to end hostilities for an indefinite time," the FARC said in a statement.

The government has refused the FARC's demand for a two-way truce since the sides began peace talks in Cuba in late 2012 which are now roughly half complete, casting doubt on the viability of a ceasefire if the government does not reciprocate.

The group said it was demanding a high profile certification of its ceasefire through either the United Nations, the Red Cross, regional intergovernmental organizations or the Catholic Church.

That demand may be designed to raise pressure on the government by putting responsibility for the success or failure of its gesture on the response of the administration of President Juan Manuel Santos.

