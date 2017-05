CARACAS, March 30 The Colombian government is to begin formal peace talks with the country's second largest rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), according to a joint statement on Wednesday in Venezuela's foreign ministry.

The talks, which will take place in Ecuador, could move Colombia a step closer to ending a five-decade conflict. They are separate from negotiations underway with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Girish Gupta; editing by Grant McCool)