BOGOTA, July 29 Colombian rebel group the
National Liberation Army said on Monday it would soon free a
Canadian citizen it seized six months ago after his employer,
gold miner Braeval, decided it would no longer mine in the area
where he was kidnapped.
The smaller of Colombia's two insurgent groups, known as the
ELN, said the mining company's decision "showed goodwill" and
brings closer the release of geologist Jernoc Wobert, who was
kidnapped along with two Peruvian and three Colombian colleagues
in northern Bolivar province. The other captives were freed
weeks later.
Toronto-based Braeval Mining told the government
last week it would no longer explore in Bolivar. The company did
not link the decision to Wobert's kidnapping, but the ELN had
vowed it would free him only if Braeval give up its mining
rights in the area.
"This demonstration of goodwill brings closer the liberation
of its vice president of exploration, the Canadian geologist
Jernoc Wobert, retained preventively by our guerrilla forces,"
the 2,000-strong ELN said in a statement.
Although the government's decade-long offensive against the
ELN and its bigger rebel counterpart, the FARC, have improved
safety for oil and mining workers in Colombia, Wobert's
kidnapping shows that risks remain for companies doing business
in the country.
The government is currently in talks with the FARC, or
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, to bring an end to five
decades of war. The ELN has expressed interest in holding
similar talks, but the government has said it must first free
all captives, including the Canadian.
A report last week showed that more than 200,000 people have
been killed since the conflict began.
The ELN has opposed oil and mining exploration in Colombian
territory, arguing that foreign interests are drawing away too
much of the nation's resources and damaging the environment at
the expense of local interests.
The ELN and the FARC, both considered terrorist groups by
the United States and the European Union, have battled a dozen
successive Colombian governments since they were founded in
1964.
The ELN was inspired by the Cuban revolution and established
by radical Catholic priests.