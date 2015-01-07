(Adds background on ELN, FARC)
BOGOTA Jan 7 Colombia's second-biggest leftist
rebel group, the National Liberation Army, would be willing to
declare a ceasefire if peace talks to end 50 years of war with
the government begin, it said in a video posted on its Twitter
account on Wednesday.
The 1,500-strong group, known as the ELN, has been engaged
in secret exploratory talks with the government for months to
draw up terms that may lead to formal negotiations. If they go
ahead, the insurgents may cease attacks against government and
civilian targets.
"The government has said it wants to end armed conflict ...
we have assisted in dialogue to examine the real will of the
government and if at the end of the analysis we conclude that
arms are no longer necessary, we are ready to consider giving
them up," the ELN said.
The government is already in negotiations with the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the nation's
biggest rebel movement, to end a conflict that began in 1964.
War with the two Marxist insurgent groups and right-wing
paramilitaries has killed almost a quarter of a million people
over the past five decades. Though kidnapping now is relatively
rare, both groups regularly attack oil pipelines.
President Juan Manuel Santos has staked his political legacy
on bringing an end to the conflict that has caused massive
social and economic damage over the years.
A U.S.-backed military offensive and expanded intelligence
work that began in 2000 helped push the groups deeper into
jungle and mountain terrain, damaging communication networks and
making it more difficult to launch large-scale attacks.
While Santos has refused to let up his offensive against
either rebel group until a peace deal is signed, a possible ELN
ceasefire during talks may show how serious it is about ending
its struggle.
The FARC just weeks ago called an indefinite ceasefire while
talks are underway.
"Santos' government has the dilemma of persisting with the
policy of war and pacification or dare to take a true path to
peace," the ELN said of the government's refusal to call a
ceasefire.
The ELN is considerably smaller than the Marxist FARC
rebels, which have some 8,000 fighters. The founders of the ELN
- a group of radical Catholic priests - were inspired by the
Cuban revolution of 1959, while the FARC's uprising was more
guided by the ideology of the Soviet Union.
The two groups have battled a dozen governments since they
formed in 1964 and were once rivals which fought each other. In
recent years they have forged alliances.
Both are considered terrorist groups by the United States
and the European Union.
The ELN, headed by Nicolas Rodriguez, wants to change
government policies it says excessively benefit foreign
interests. The FARC has called for a major overhaul of land
distribution to help the nation's poor.
The ELN has sought peace before, holding talks in Cuba and
Venezuela between 2002 and 2007. Experts say there was a lack of
will on both sides back then to agree a final peace plan.
