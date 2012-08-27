BRIEF-SM Energy raises Q2 production guidance to 10.7-11.1 mmboe
* Announces operations update - increasing production guidance and positive early viper well results
BOGOTA Aug 27 Colombia's government and leftist FARC rebels have signed an agreement to begin peace talks during a meeting in Cuba, regional media network Telesur reported on Monday.
The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the FARC, have fought successive governments for almost half a century.
The government on Monday denied the Telesur report.
Rumors have been rife for months that a deal with the FARC was on the cards. Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe has been active on his Twitter account detailing the talks.
* Announces operations update - increasing production guidance and positive early viper well results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S