BOGOTA Colombia's armed forces will halt bombing raids against Marxist FARC rebels for one month, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Tuesday, in recognition of the unilateral ceasefire declared by the guerrillas, who are in peace talks with the government.

"In regards to the indefinite, unilateral ceasefire declared by the FARC on Dec. 18, we must recognised that they have fulfilled it," Santos said in a televised address.

"For this reason, and to propel the de-escalation of the conflict, I have decided to order the defence ministry and the leaders of the armed forces to cease bombardments over FARC camps for one month."

