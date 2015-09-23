Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos speaks after a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro at the Carondelet Palace in Quito, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

HAVANA Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos arrived in Cuba on Wednesday to announce a breakthrough in peace talks including a provision on what punishment Marxist FARC rebels should face for their role in Latin America's longest war.

The visit marks the first time the president has travelled to Cuba since the Havana negotiations began nearly three years ago.

The event will place Santos in the same room with rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by the nom de guerre Timochenko, in a historic meeting that may point to a coming peace accord.

Rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) have fought the Colombian government for 51 years in a conflict that has killed some 220,000 and displaced millions.

The peace talks have reached several partial accords, with the one on justice for former combatants seen as especially difficult.

The justice agreement also includes reparations for war victims.

The two sides previously reached partial agreements on land reform, political participation for ex-rebels and an end to the illegal drug trade. In addition the two have reached a side agreement on removing landmines from the battlefield.

The issue of how to demobilize combatants and end the conflict will remain on the agenda. After that, any comprehensive deal would be put before Colombian voters for approval.

Half a century of war has embittered many Colombians who mistrust the peace talks or want harsher retribution for their enemies, but Santos staked his presidency on the peace talks. He won re-election last year against a right-wing candidate who threatened to end the talks if elected.

The justice deal is expected to lay out how FARC fighters will pay for human rights violations and other crimes.

Santos said on Tuesday that an accord on justice will not please everyone, but that it will be positive in the long term.

Previously, the president has said the unwillingness of rebel leaders to serve prison sentences has been the biggest obstacle to a peace deal.

With rebel negotiators insisting all along they would never go to jail, the deal could allow for less harsh punishment such as house arrest or community service.

"Jail doesn't necessarily mean behind bars ... Jail can be defined in many ways," Santos told Reuters in an interview in April. "We want the maximum justice that allows us to achieve peace."

