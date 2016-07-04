People celebrate the signing of a historic ceasefire deal between the Colombian government and FARC rebels at Botero square in Medellin, Colombia, June 23, 2016. The sign reads ''RIP the War in Colombia 1964 - 2016''. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

BOGOTA Colombians are divided on a potential peace deal between the government and the FARC rebels, an Ipsos survey showed Sunday, amid skepticism about political participation by the guerrillas.

The government of President Juan Manuel Santos and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) have been in peace talks for nearly four years, and ten days ago signed a historic ceasefire deal considered the penultimate step to a final accord. Santos has promised that any deal would have to be approved by Colombians in a referendum.

A poll by Ipsos showed that 36 percent of Colombians would vote in favor of a deal, while 25 percent would vote against and 36 percent would abstain. Three percent were undecided.

Fifty-six percent had a favorable view of the bilateral ceasefire agreement, but 52 percent said they were pessimistic that a final deal would be reached, the poll showed.

Seventy-one percent said they were opposed to FARC leaders running for office. Under a partial deal at the talks FARC leaders convicted of crimes against humanity will have to serve alternative punishments including clearing land mines in order to be cleared for political participation.

One thousand people were interviewed for the survey, which had a 3.1 percent margin of error.

