UPDATE 8-Oil up on more optimistic outlook on OPEC cuts
* Hedge funds slashed bullish bets on U.S. crude oil (Updates prices, adds quotes, adds GDP data, adds CFTC data)
HAVANA Dec 10 The Colombian government and leftist FARC guerrillas on Wednesday restarted peace talks that had been suspended over the rebel capture of an army general who has since been released.
"The events of the previous few weeks are behind us," chief government negotiator Humberto de la Calle said in a statement moments before heading into a closed-door session with the rebels.
The two-year-old talks in Cuba seek to end a 50-year-old war that has killed 200,000 people.
President Juan Manuel Santos suspended talks on Nov. 16 after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) seized army general Ruben Dario Alzate, one of five people taken by the guerrillas in two separate incidents.
Santos insisted there would be no more negotiations until all five hostages were freed.
The rebels released two soldiers on Nov. 25 and the other three - Alzate, a soldier and a civilian lawyer - were set free on Nov. 30. Alzate has since resigned from the army.
Santos has said he would like to reach a comprehensive accord by the end of 2015. Any agreement would then be put before Colombian voters for approval. (Reporting by Nelson Acosta; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Matthew Lewis)
* Hedge funds slashed bullish bets on U.S. crude oil (Updates prices, adds quotes, adds GDP data, adds CFTC data)
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.